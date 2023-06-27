Man found dead in Glasgow flat named as police make arrest

Police have named a man found dead in a flat as they confirmed an arrest has been made in connection with his death.

Stuart Williams, 50, was pronounced dead at the home in Glenisla Street, Tollcross, Glasgow, on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to a report of a man seriously injured in the flat at around 5.05pm.

Following a post-mortem examination, Police Scotland said Mr Williams’ death is being treated a suspicious.

A 51-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the death and police are continuing inquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham McCreadie said: “Extensive inquiries have been ongoing since the deceased was discovered on Sunday and I want to reassure the community that we are treating this as an isolated incident.

“You will see a significant police presence in the area whilst we carry out investigations.

“Officers will be carrying out door-to-door enquiries and gathering CCTV and dash-cam footage which could provide the inquiry team with additional information.

“Anyone with any concerns can approach officers at any time.

“Although an arrest has been made, we are still carrying out significant inquiries and I would urge anyone with information on this incident to contact us as soon as possible.

“Any witnesses, or anyone who holds any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, should get in touch with us.”

Police can also be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2872 of Sunday June 25. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 11.

Detectives have set up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information directly to the major incident team at the Scottish Crime Campus, which can be accessed via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT19S01-PO1