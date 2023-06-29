Avian flu may have harmed eagle breeding, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Avian flu may have harmed eagle breeding, study finds

By Press Association
The breeding success of eagles may have been hit by avian flu (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Analysis indicating avian flu may have harmed the successful breeding of eagles in Scotland is “very concerning”, an expert has said.

A British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) analysis, published by NatureScot, found the proportion of golden eagle pairs successfully rearing young fell from 48% to 28% in 2021.

In the same period, the data, from the Scottish Raptor Monitoring Scheme, shows breeding success for white-tailed eagles dropped from 67% to 45%.

This species appears to have been worst affected in coastal areas, which may indicate a possible link between infected seabirds and waterfowl preyed on or scavenged by eagles.

The largest declines recorded for both eagle species were in Lewis and Harris in the Western Isles, where breeding success of golden eagles fell from 55% to 16%, and breeding success of white-tailed eagles dropped from 66% to 24%.

The first cases of avian flu in birds of prey were detected in November 2021, and by April 2022, there were positive tests results for a range of species.

The study found evidence for regional impacts on some species, such as lower breeding success for ravens in Orkney and Shetland, and for peregrine falcons in Tayside. However, these impacts appear more localised than for eagles.

Factors such as as weather and prey availability can affect breeding success in birds of prey, leading to lower brood sizes or fewer chicks fledging, but the 2022 data showed the young in a nest being completely wiped out was more frequent than some chicks in a nest surviving – said to be consistent with the effect of a highly contagious and pathogenic disease such as avian flu.

white-tailed eagle
White-tailed eagles were among those affected (Lorne Gill/NatureScot/PA)

John Allan, NatureScot ornithology advisor, said: “Scotland still has strong eagle populations but these findings are very concerning.

“So far we have had fewer positive test results among birds of prey this year than last year, but it is early in the season and we can’t be complacent.

“We intend to repeat this analysis in 2023 to see if breeding success begins to improve.”

He said members of Scotland’s avian flu taskforce are working to understand the virus and improve the resilience of wild bird populations.

Mark Wilson, BTO Scotland acting head of science, said: “We know from laboratory tests for the virus in dead birds of prey that avian flu can kill both adult and nestling raptors.

“However, testing of live and dead chicks is too infrequent to be certain about how widespread this disease was among raptors in 2022, or how many of last year’s breeding failures were caused by avian flu.

“Nevertheless, the findings of this study are consistent with worrying impacts on Scottish eagle populations.”

