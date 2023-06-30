Trade bodies get together to buy low-emission vehicles for homeless charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Trade bodies get together to buy low-emission vehicles for homeless charity

By Press Association
Trade bodies have got together to buy new vehicles for a charity which helps the homeless (PA)
Trade bodies have got together to buy new vehicles for a charity which helps the homeless (PA)

Two organisations are raising funds for a charity that lost three essential vehicles due to a new low emissions scheme.

Glasgow City Council’s new low emissions zone scheme has meant the Homeless Project Scotland (HPS) has lost three of its vehicles which are used to provide food and essentials to the city’s homeless.

The vehicles can no longer be used as they are not compliant with the scheme.

The charity already has an exemption on one vehicle, but no exemption was made for the other three vehicles.

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) and the Scottish Hospitality Group (SHG), have launched a joint fundraiser with a goal of £30,000 to purchase replacement vehicles for HPS.

HPS runs a soup kitchen on Argyll Street, Glasgow, and has a team of street cyclists who provide food, water, clothing and immediate help to the city’s homeless, 365 days a year.

Stephen Montgomery, director of SHG, said: “Again, hospitality shows that it is willing to step up to the mark to show charitable support.

“We are all going through tough times, but the work that the Homeless Project Scotland does day-in and night-out is beyond remarkable, and we could not allow the Glasgow LEZ scheme to put at jeopardy the needs of those so heavily dependent on this charity.

“To be able to provide them with a new vehicle to carry on their work, would be an amazing achievement.”

A spokesperson for NTIA added: “It’s times like this when communities need to come together and look after those that are less fortunate, we are all facing tough times but are strength comes from our collective voice and support.

“The homeless project plays an important role within the community, but the implementation of the LEZ scheme has left them with most of their support vehicles non-compliant.

“The work they do in Glasgow is vitally important, and without doubt saves lives. We need to ensure we do everything possible to support this project to protect the vulnerable within our community.”

Homeless Project Scotland and Glasgow City Council were contacted for comment.

To support the fundraiser, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/scottish-hospitality-support-the-homeless-project

