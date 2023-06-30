More parts of Scotland facing drought because of hot weather, says Sepa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

More parts of Scotland facing drought because of hot weather, says Sepa

By Press Association
A prolonged period of hot, dry weather has led to Sepa declaring several areas in Scotland at risk of water scarcity (PA)
A prolonged period of hot, dry weather has led to Sepa declaring several areas in Scotland at risk of water scarcity (PA)

The scourge of water scarcity in Scotland has worsened with four more areas facing “critically” low levels, according to the latest report published by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

The four areas described as having reached “significant” scarcity – the highest possible level – following an extended period of hot, dry weather are the rivers Annan and Nith in the south west, the Black Isle and the Outer Hebrides.

Sepa warned there has also been no improvement in the Loch Maree area of the Highlands either, which remains in the “significant” category for a fourth week, although the Esk in Dumfries and Galloway has improved to “moderate” level.

The environment agency has already instructed a number of farmers on the Black Isle to reduce the volume of water they abstract from the Newhall burn to try and prevent the situation becoming any worse.

Water bills set to rise
Scots were warned earlier this month to use water more responsibly amid fears shortages could become widespread (PA)

Water users in other areas that have reached “significant” scarcity this week have also been contacted by Sepa, with some having conditions applied to their licence to protect the environment from low flows.

Scots were urged earlier this month to use water more responsibly amid fears shortages could become more widespread.

Sepa previously forecast 28 out of 83 areas would be put on the highest warning level by the end of June if there was no recovery of river levels.

Nathan Critchlow-Watton, head of water and planning at Sepa, said: “The water environment in parts of Scotland is clearly under stress and protecting it remains our top priority.

“We recognise the challenges businesses face as a result of these conditions, and we want to support those who are efficient and using the least water to continue operating.

“We will be avoiding full suspensions on water abstractions where possible and instead requiring a significant reduction in the volume of water taken from rivers and lochs.

“Where restrictions are not in place, abstractors are expected to follow Sepa’s advice and guidance for the conditions reported in their areas. This will give water levels a better chance to recover.”

There have been widespread showers across the country this week, with particularly heavy rainfall across central and western Scotland.

The rainfall has caused some localised improvement in conditions, with further recovery in Argyll and Bute from “alert” to “early” warning.

Downpours have not been sufficient for large-scale recovery, however, and many areas remain at risk of water scarcity.

Without a period of consistent rain, Sepa said it is possible six areas could be escalated to “significant” water scarcity soon.

The agency is currently liaising with licensed abstractors in all affected industries and advice is also being provided to abstractors in “alert” or “moderate” scarcity areas.

A spokesperson said: “Guidance has already been published on which abstractors may be excluded from restrictions or have the volume of water they can take reduced rather than stopped.

“This will not be possible for all abstractors. Sepa will be in direct contact with businesses affected to provide additional advice.

“Abstractors and irrigators are asked to manage water wisely, check Sepa’s water scarcity reports regularly and be aware of the situation in their area.

“They should regularly check abstraction equipment to make sure it’s in good condition and fix any leaks straight away. During dry periods, the volume and rate of abstractions should be reduced where possible.

“It is also crucial for businesses to have a contingency plan for if restrictions are put in place by Sepa on abstractions. This can include using an alternative source if available within current authorisations.”

For more information, guidance and advice go to www.sepa.org.uk/waterscarcity

