Police officer and three men injured in crash at roundabout

A police officer and three other men have been injured in a crash involving a stolen car and an unmarked police vehicle.

The three other men were arrested following the incident at the Canniesburn Toll roundabout in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire.

Police Scotland said they were initially called to reports of a stolen vehicle in Eaglesham at 6.35am on Saturday.

Canniesburn Toll Roundabout is now reopen to traffic again following its closure this morning. Saturday 1 July 1.45pm pic.twitter.com/BEmgV43F5L — East Dun Council (@EDCouncil) July 1, 2023

A spokeswoman said: “The car was later involved in a crash with an unmarked police vehicle in the Canniesburn Toll area of Bearsden, Glasgow.

“Three men, aged 32, 29 and 20, and a police officer were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.

“The three men have been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”

The Canniesburn Toll roundabout reopened on Saturday afternoon after being closed for several hours.