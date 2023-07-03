Police attended almost 1,000 incidents at Scottish airports in two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Police attended almost 1,000 incidents at Scottish airports in two years

By Press Association
There were 719 incidents occurred at Glasgow Airport in 2021 and 2022 (David Cheskin/PA)
There were 719 incidents occurred at Glasgow Airport in 2021 and 2022 (David Cheskin/PA)

Police officers responded to almost a thousand incidents at Scottish airports in the last two years, figures show.

Across all 14 airports, officers were called out to 983 incidents in 2021 and 2022, according to figures published in 1919 magazine’s July edition.

The figures obtained through freedom of information requests to Police Scotland revealed the vast majority of incidents occurred at Scotland’s three largest airports: Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen; including 122 thefts, 27 assaults and 38 drug-related offences.

Officers were also called out to six incidents involving weapons and three of fire-raising across the three airports.

The figures found there were 719 incidents at Glasgow Airport – about 14 times the number of callouts to Edinburgh (51) despite the capital’s airport recording 11.2 million passengers last year, compared to 6.5 million in Glasgow.

Some 136 incidents were also logged in Aberdeen and 42 at Glasgow Prestwick.

The police data also includes incidents which occurred outside of terminal buildings, including speeding, drink and drug-driving, and careless driving.

A spokesman for AGS Airports, which owns and operates Aberdeen and Glasgow Airports, told the magazine a “zero-tolerance approach” is taken towards disruptive behaviour.

“Millions of people pass through our airports each year and do so without incident thanks to our industry-leading Campus Watch initiative, which has been in operation for 10 years,” the spokesman said.

“In the event of a potentially disruptive situation, the thousands of people employed across the airports operate on a spot it, share it, stop it to initiate any required action.

“While instances of this type of behaviour continues to be extremely rare, we will also continue to operate a zero-tolerance approach to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our passengers and staff.”

An Edinburgh Airport spokesman said: “We work closely with Police Scotland to deter and report any incidents that arise in and around the campus.

“While the vast majority of passengers do act responsibly, we remind everyone that we have a zero-tolerance approach to any criminal activity and the relevant authorities will act when and where appropriate.”

