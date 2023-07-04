Teenagers cut off by tide rescued

Two teenagers have been rescued after they became cut off by the tide.

The boys, thought to be around 15, got into difficulty after climbing on to rocks at Tayport beach in Fife, the Coastguard said.

Broughty Ferry RNLI inshore lifeboat went to the scene when the alarm was raised at around 2pm on Tuesday and brought the boys to safety.

They were said to be safe and well after the incident.