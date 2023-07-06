Man charged with attempted murder over Glasgow train station incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Man charged with attempted murder over Glasgow train station incident

By Press Association
The man and child were stuck by the train on Sunday night (PA)
The man and child were stuck by the train on Sunday night (PA)

A man has been charged with attempted murder after he and a young child were hit by a train at a Glasgow train station.

Police were called to respond to reports of two casualties on the tracks at Garrowhill Station shortly before 7.30pm on July 2.

A 26-year-old man and a two-year-old child were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries following the incident.

The child was discharged from hospital earlier this week, and the man was allowed to leave on Thursday.

Detectives have now arrested the man on suspicion of attempted murder and he is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Marc Francey said: “This was a shocking but isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection.

“Specially trained officers are supporting the young boy’s family and it is thankfully now believed he will make a full recovery.

“Our investigation continues to establish the full circumstances of the incident and we are making a number of enquiries.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed what happened and hasn’t already spoken to police to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 with reference 564 of July 2.”

