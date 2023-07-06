Man charged with attempted murder over Glasgow train station incident

A man has been charged with attempted murder after he and a young child were hit by a train at a Glasgow train station.

Police were called to respond to reports of two casualties on the tracks at Garrowhill Station shortly before 7.30pm on July 2.

A 26-year-old man and a two-year-old child were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries following the incident.

The child was discharged from hospital earlier this week, and the man was allowed to leave on Thursday.

Detectives have now arrested the man on suspicion of attempted murder and he is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Marc Francey said: “This was a shocking but isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection.

“Specially trained officers are supporting the young boy’s family and it is thankfully now believed he will make a full recovery.

“Our investigation continues to establish the full circumstances of the incident and we are making a number of enquiries.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed what happened and hasn’t already spoken to police to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 with reference 564 of July 2.”