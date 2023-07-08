Police appeal as car abandoned after crash

Police in Dundee are appealing for information after two people fled the scene of a crash.

At around 5.25pm on Friday, a blue BMW 335d estate crashed into two lampposts and a wall on Lochee Road in the city, near to its junction with Lower Pleasance.

The two occupants of the car, police say, fled the scene before they arrived.

We are appealing for witnesses after a crash involving a single vehicle on the A923 Lochee Road in Dundee. The incident happened around 5.25pm on Friday, 7 July near the junction with Lower Pleasance. Full appeal: https://t.co/xcJN6QCuYq pic.twitter.com/RrVaXgI8RG — Police Scotland Tayside (@PSOSTayside) July 8, 2023

Constable Fraser Butter said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have any information to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to any drivers or pedestrians who may have been in the area around that time who hasn’t yet spoken to an officer.

“We would also urge anyone with dashcam footage which may hep our investigation to come forward.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 2908 of 7 July, 2023.”