Three arrested and two in hospital after Fife ‘disturbance’

Three people have been arrested and two taken to hospital after a “disturbance” in Cowdenbeath, Fife.

Police were called to the town’s High Street at 7.35am on Saturday, before receiving a further report of “concern” about a vehicle being driven in nearby Kirkcaldy just 15 minutes later.

The vehicle was stopped near Roomlin Gardens in Kirkcaldy.

Both incidents are being treated as linked by police but the circumstances remain unclear.

A 42-year-old man and 44-year-old woman were taken to hospital while two men, aged 33 and 39, and a 25-year-old woman were arrested.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 7.35am on Saturday July 8, officers received a report of a disturbance on High Street, Cowdenbeath.

“A further report was received of a concern about a vehicle being driven in the Overton Mains in Kirkcaldy shortly after 7.50am.

“The vehicle was subsequently stopped near to Roomlin Gardens, Kirkcaldy.

“The two incidents are being treated as linked and there is no risk to the wider public.

“One man, 42 and one woman aged, 44, have been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Two men aged 39 and 33, and a woman, 25, have been arrested in connection with the incidents and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”