Dog walked by child dies after hit-and-run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Dog walked by child dies after hit-and-run

By Press Association
Officers said the consequences of the collision could have been ‘far more serious’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Officers said the consequences of the collision could have been ‘far more serious’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

A dog being walked by a child has died after a hit-and-run collision in Lochaber.

Police said the incident took place near the junction of the A830 and A861 in the Northwest Highlands at around 9.30am on Saturday.

A van travelling west on the A830 struck the dog and child, with the animal pronounced dead at the scene and the driver failing to stop.

The child was uninjured, officers said.

Police are now looking for information to trace the driver, saying the van was possibly a Vauxhall with badly rusted rear doors.

Sergeant Katy Duncan said: “Sadly, the dog did not survive its injuries. The child was fortunately uninjured but the consequences of this collision could have been far more severe.

“We are asking anybody who may have witnessed this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1573 of July 8 2023.

“Police are also appealing to motorists who were in the area at this time to check any dashcam footage they may have.

“Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

More from The Courier

Olympia swimming pool, Dundee
Councillor learns that Olympia repairs are 'on target' for October completion
Multiple emergency services at the scene on Abbotshall Road in Kirkcaldy.
Man hospitalised after crash blocks busy Kirkcaldy street
Picture of missing teenager Blair Doig.
Concern growing for missing 14-year-old Dundee teenager Blair Doig
Dundee MP Stewart Hosie denies SNP split after colleague suspended
Superman Graeme Russo off to a flyer at the start of the Forfar parkrun. Image: Paul Reid
PICTURES: Forfar parkrun health heroes step up to mark 75 years of NHS
Scott Brown and Ethan Ross are currently unavailable to Ian Murray. Images: SNS.
Ian Murray hails Raith Rovers strike duo and gives Scott Brown and Ethan Ross…
Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on stage at the Autumn conference in Dundee. Image: Supplied
'Serious lack of understanding' from Green ministers puts climate targets at risk, says fuel…
Sergio Baretto, owner of Tico's Deli
Opening Tico's Deli is a dream for Broughty Ferry businessman
A hawthorn brightens the bank.
The elegant hawthorn – a tree for all seasons
The View
The View to perform Christmas show at Dundee's Caird Hall