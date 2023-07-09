Dog walked by child dies after hit-and-run

A dog being walked by a child has died after a hit-and-run collision in Lochaber.

Police said the incident took place near the junction of the A830 and A861 in the Northwest Highlands at around 9.30am on Saturday.

A van travelling west on the A830 struck the dog and child, with the animal pronounced dead at the scene and the driver failing to stop.

The child was uninjured, officers said.

We are appealing to the public for information regarding a hit and run collision involving a child and a dog on the A830. The incident happened on Sat, 8 July between 9.30am and 9.35am near to the junction with the A861. Full appeal: https://t.co/db7mffq9PA pic.twitter.com/3uPi7g4fFl — Police Scotland Highland & Islands (@PSOSHighland) July 9, 2023

Police are now looking for information to trace the driver, saying the van was possibly a Vauxhall with badly rusted rear doors.

Sergeant Katy Duncan said: “Sadly, the dog did not survive its injuries. The child was fortunately uninjured but the consequences of this collision could have been far more severe.

“We are asking anybody who may have witnessed this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1573 of July 8 2023.

“Police are also appealing to motorists who were in the area at this time to check any dashcam footage they may have.

“Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”