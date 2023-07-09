National Trust for Scotland takes ownership of Treshnish Isles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

National Trust for Scotland takes ownership of Treshnish Isles

By Press Association
A view of Bac Mor, one of the eight principal islands of the Treshnish Isles (NTS/PA)
A view of Bac Mor, one of the eight principal islands of the Treshnish Isles (NTS/PA)

The National Trust for Scotland has announced the Treshnish Isles, a unique grouping of islands off the west coast of Scotland, is now under its protection.

The remote chain of eight uninhabited islands and numerous skerries are located in the Inner Hebrides west of Mull and part of the Loch Na Keal National Scenic Area.

The entire archipelago is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) because of its unique geomorphology and an important nesting site for many seabird species including guillemots, razorbills and puffins.

Guillemots pictured on the isle of Lunga, the largest of the eight principal islands of the Treshnish Isles (NTS/PA)

The marine environment surrounding the islands is also part of the Sea of the Hebrides Marine Protected Area due to the presence of basking sharks and minke whales.

In addition, the islands contain the protected archaeological remains of two medieval chapels, a centuries-old castle and an 18th century barracks.

The Treshnish Isles have been in the care of The Hebridean Trust since 2000 and were transferred to the National Trust for Scotland this month.

Chief executive Philip Long remarked: “The National Trust for Scotland is privileged to take on the role of protecting the beautiful Treshnish Isles, which have such a long human history and are so rich in natural habitats and wildlife.

“I am delighted that our charity is playing this important role and adding these precious islands to the many already in our care.

“Uninhabited islands are invaluable as havens for wildlife and as places of great natural beauty.

“Looking after them is a great responsibility, which we are proud to undertake, and which, as an independent charity, is only made possible thanks to the generosity of our members and supporters.”

Chair of the Hebridean Trust Mike Stanfield said: “For over 20 years, the Hebridean Trust has been proud to act as guardians for these special islands.

“The focus for the Hebridean Trust has now shifted towards community projects on Tiree and so we are very pleased that the National Trust for Scotland has agreed to take the Treshnish Isles into their care for the nation.”

The National Trust for Scotland has launched a new fundraising appeal in support of its conservation work on the islands and islets in the charity’s care across the country.

Donations will help the Trust’s teams carry out bird and wildlife counts, maintain biosecurity standards to keep wildlife safe, undertake archaeological and building surveys, and do more work to engage visitors.

To donate, visit www.nts.org.uk/islands.

