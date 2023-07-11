Man charged in connection with fatal car crash last year

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal car crash in Edinburgh last year.

The 21-year-old was arrested following a crash on Colinton Road in the Scottish capital on July 20 at around 11.35pm.

It involved a black Mercedes A Class car and a 35-year-old male pedestrian.

He was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he died a few days later on August 2.