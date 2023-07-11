Recruitment activity in Scotland falls amid economic uncertainty and shortages

Recruitment activity fell again in Scotland last month due to economic uncertainty and candidate shortages, according to a Royal Bank of Scotland report.

Despite this, recruiters say there has been a further rise in vacancies and an upturn in demand for permanent staff, with temporary vacancies increasing for the first time since December 2022.

The bank’s jobs survey is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to a panel of around 100 Scottish recruitment and employment consultancies.

There has also been a sharper rate of growth in starting salaries as competition and inflationary pressures drove wages up.

The rate has outpaced the UK-wide starting salary average.

Subdued business confidence and candidate hesitancy to seek new roles due to the weaker economic climate hindered recruitment, anecdotal evidence suggested.

The rate at which permanent placements decreased in Scotland was weaker than that seen across the UK as a whole.

Recruitment agencies across Scotland said there was a strong decrease in the number of candidates available for permanent jobs during June.

Candidate availability improved at a UK level and at the quickest pace in two and a half years.

Sebastian Burnside, chief economist at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “The latest recruitment survey data for Scotland pointed to further falls in hiring activity across both permanent and temporary jobs markets at the end of the second quarter.

“Permanent staff appointments fell solidly, while the downturn in temp billings eased but remained historically marked, with panel members linking weakness to the subdued economic climate and hesitancy to commit to new hires.

“Despite vacancies increasing, and notably a fresh rise in temp vacancies, this caution around the outlook combined with candidate shortages meant that recruiters struggled to fill roles.

“A tight labour market also meant that firms raised their starting salaries and wages further in order to attract suitable candidates.”