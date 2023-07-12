Bird flu outbreak has ‘increased dramatically’, warns Scotland’s chief vet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bird flu outbreak has ‘increased dramatically’, warns Scotland’s chief vet

By Press Association
Arctic terns are among the species which have been badly affected by bird flu (Lorne Gill/NatureScot/PA)
The ongoing bird flu outbreak has “increased dramatically” over the last several days, Scotland’s chief vet has warned.

It comes after Aberdeenshire council reported that upwards of 300 dead birds have been found washed up on shores in the local authority’s beaches recently.

Sheila Voas, the chief veterinary officer for Scotland, said the number of cases of avian influenza had not only increased in the last week, and that cases have been found “not just in Aberdeenshire but across the whole country”.

She told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “The whole of the east coast of Great Britain is expecting problems, particularly with gulls, guillemots and terns.”

Ms Voas also said that “almost all” 32,000 chickens infected with the illness at an Aberdeenshire farm have been culled.

Bird flu
A national trust ranger clears the bodies of dead birds following an influenza outbreak (Owen Humphreys/PA)

She added that despite the high numbers, the risk factor remains low.

Producers working with poultry should take appropriate security measures to minimise the chances of an outbreak, she said, and members of the public, including dog walkers, should stay away from dead birds.

Ms Voas said there are measures that can be put in place if an outbreak becomes significant enough, such as prevention zones and the necessary housing of birds.

Asked if she is considering this, she said she is “keeping the situation under review”.

Bird flu
Animal disease warning signs notify the public of areas where he disease is prevalent (Joe Giddens/PA)

She added: “At the moment, it’s not warranted but that’s something that could change on a daily or weekly basis.

“To be honest, it’s unusual at this time of year. It’s generally a disease of winter when it’s brought back to the country by water foul migrating.”

Elsewhere in the country, Fife council confirmed they have not had any reported cases of the flu as of yet, but have measures in place if necessary.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds Scotland, the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) and the National Trust for Scotland collectively voiced their concern that an birds are dying of the virus at an increased rate.

They revealed there have been reports of dead birds being washed up from Wick in Caithness to St Abbs in Berwickshire.

The virus has also been found at NatureScot’s Forvie National Nature Reserve (NNR) in black-headed gulls and sandwich terns.

Signs of bird flu has also been spotted in both common and arctic terns at the reserve and kittiwakes on the Isle of May NNR have tested positive, with the death toll on the rise.

Alastair MacGugan, a NatureScot wildlife manager, said testing is key to unravelling what is happening with the country’s seabirds.

He said: “Unfortunately, after a quieter period, we are beginning to see an increase in the number of dead birds being reported through our surveillance network, particularly on the east coast.

“While we are thankfully not seeing the large numbers of dead birds around breeding sites that we did last year, this development is really concerning and we’re working hard with all partners in Scotland’s Avian Flu Task Force to understand what is happening and take action to make our wild bird populations more resilient.”

Dr Liz Humphreys, BTO Scotland principal seabird ecologist, said: “It’s clear that our seabirds are still being badly affected by HPAI, despite the fact the scale of mortality initially seemed less catastrophic than last year.”

She urged members of the public to submit all sightings of dead birds to BirdTrack and the dead wild birds service.

Sightings of dead birds can be reported at https://www.gov.uk/guidance/report-dead-wild-birds or by phoning the helpline on: 03459 33 55 77.