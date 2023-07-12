Police believe fire at former cinema was started deliberately

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Police believe fire at former cinema was started deliberately

By Press Association
Firefighters at the scene of the fire at the former White Elephant cinema in Glasgow (Lucinda Cameron/PA)
Firefighters at the scene of the fire at the former White Elephant cinema in Glasgow (Lucinda Cameron/PA)

A fire at a former cinema in Glasgow is being treated as deliberate by police.

Nine fire engines and more than 40 firefighters went to the scene in Kilmarnock Road in the Shawlands area of the city when the alarm was raised at about 7pm on Tuesday.

Part of Kilmarnock Road and nearby side streets were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident at the building, the former White Elephant Cinema.

Police are treating the fire as “wilful” and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Kilmarnock fire
Police believe the fire at the former cinema was started deliberately (Lucinda Cameron/PA)

There were no reports of any casualties.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 7.15pm on Tuesday, July 11 2023, we received a report of a fire at a premises on Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said they were called to reports of a fire within a derelict building on Kilmarnock Road, Shawlands at 6.59pm on Tuesday.

An SFRS spokesman said: “Operations control mobilised a total of nine fire appliances to tackle and contain the fire.”

One appliance remained at the scene on Wednesday morning to reinspect the building for any hotspots but left at about 9.15am.

The cinema closed in 1960 and was redesigned as shops, according to cinema history websites.

Roads in the area have reopened.