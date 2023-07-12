Scotland’s first commercial windfarm to be repowered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland’s first commercial windfarm to be repowered

By Press Association
Turbines being removed from Hagshaw Hill wind farm (Sandy Young/PA)
Scotland’s first ever commercial windfarm has been powered down in preparation for the site to be repowered.

The Hagshaw Hill windfarm in Douglas, South Lanarkshire, opened in 1995 and has generated more than 895 mega watt hours (MWh) of electricity during its 28-year-lifespan.

But now, the windfarm will be decommissioned and 14 new wind turbines will be installed with a combined capacity of 79MW.

Once the process of repowering has been completed, the windfarm will be capable of producing five times the amount of clean green energy from just half of the number of turbines.

Barry Carruthers, onshore managing director at ScottishPower Renewables, explains: “A number of our windfarms, like many across the UK, are starting to come to the end of their operational life.

“But repowering allows us to make these windfarms, sites we know can deliver the green, zero carbon electricity we need to reach Net Zero, more efficient and maximise the power we are getting from them.

“Hagshaw Hill is a great example of this.

“We’ve worked in this area for almost 30 years, we know how good this site is and now we’ll be able to produce enough electricity to power almost 61,000 homes each year, almost half the homes in South Lanarkshire.

“Repowering is critical to achieving Net Zero ambitions, but we need to be able to do it faster than current legislation allows.

“We know these sites, we know how to look after them and we know how much more they can deliver for the UK if we can repower them fast enough.”

The project is expected to maintain over 100 jobs and bring more opportunities during decommissioning for the supply chain.

Work is under way to disassemble the turbines and prepare the land.