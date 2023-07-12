Nine in 10 Scots ‘worried about food bills over the coming year’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nine in 10 Scots ‘worried about food bills over the coming year’

By Press Association
CAB also noticed an increased demand for food bank referrals due to food costs (PA)
Nine in 10 Scots are worried about food prices over the coming year, according to new analysis.

A YouGov survey carried out for Citizens Advice Scotland found 94% of respondents are concerned to some level about the price of food as inflation soars and household budgets are strained.

More than half (53%) of respondents said they are “very concerned”, a further 28% said they are “somewhat concerned”, and 13% said they are “a little concerned”.

Only 4% said they are “not concerned” and 2% responded “don’t know”.

According to the Office for National Statistics for May 2023, food inflation in the UK was at 18.4%.

Citizens Advice Scotland previously found links between those seeking energy advice and food advice, meanwhile the demand for food banks across the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) network rose by 11% in the year to April 2023.

CAB also noticed an increased demand for food bank referrals due to food costs.

Citizens Advice Scotland chief executive Derek Mitchell said: “Everyone is feeling the squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis, but the sheer scale of people worried about food prices shows you how inflation in that area has really affected people’s household budgets.

“CAB advisers see far too many horrific examples of people having to choose between heating and eating, and warmer weather over the summer doesn’t mean that spending choices become easier.

“In fact, for families with children it may be even more challenging without access to free school meals during the week.

“We would encourage anyone who is worried about bills and money to seek advice from their local CAB or our online advice resources.”

Mr Mitchell added: “Our advisers get real results. We unlocked £132 million for people last year, and one in six people who sought advice saw a financial gain, the average value of which was over £4,200. We don’t judge, we just help.”

The survey of 1,509 adults was carried out between February 13 and March 5 this year.