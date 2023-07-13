Traces of legionella found in ‘small number’ of outlets in hospital near Glasgow

Patients in two wards at a hospital near Glasgow have been moved after traces of legionella were detected in the water.

Following water testing, traces of the bacteria were found in a small number of outlets in wards 36 and 37 of the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

The wards primarily treat older adults with mental health issues such as Alzheimer’s and dementia.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde say no patients are affected but will be transferred to other wards in the hospital while work is carried out.

Both of the wards are situated in an annexe that is not part of the main building and there is no impact on the wider hospital.

Morag Gardner, deputy nurse director acute at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said: “I would like to emphasise that the appropriate action has been taken to ensure the best possible patient centred care continues to be provided.”