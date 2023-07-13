Man, 54, arrested in connection with death in Glasgow’s east end

A 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of Stuart Williams in Glasgow last month, police have confirmed.

Mr Williams, 50, was pronounced dead at a flat on Glenisla Street in Tollcross, Glasgow, on Sunday June 25.

Emergency services were called to a report of a man seriously injured in the flat at around 5.05pm.

Following a post-mortem examination, Police Scotland said Mr Williams’ death was being treated as suspicious.

A 51-year-old man was previously arrested in connection with the death and was released pending further enquiries.

The 54-year-old man will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.