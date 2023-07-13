Man, 54, arrested in connection with death in Glasgow’s east end By Press Association July 13 2023, 9.42pm Share Man, 54, arrested in connection with death in Glasgow’s east end Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4556971/man-54-arrested-in-connection-with-death-in-glasgows-east-end/ Copy Link Stuart Williams, 50, was found dead in a flat in Glasgow (Police Scotland/PA) A 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of Stuart Williams in Glasgow last month, police have confirmed. Mr Williams, 50, was pronounced dead at a flat on Glenisla Street in Tollcross, Glasgow, on Sunday June 25. Emergency services were called to a report of a man seriously injured in the flat at around 5.05pm. A second man has been arrested in connection with the death of Stuart Williams within a property in Glenisla Street on Sun 25 June. The man, aged 54, is due to appear in court on 14/7/23More: https://t.co/BF4oQNiW6L pic.twitter.com/J76JvvQOop— Police Scotland Greater Glasgow (@PSOSGreaterGlas) July 13, 2023 Following a post-mortem examination, Police Scotland said Mr Williams’ death was being treated as suspicious. A 51-year-old man was previously arrested in connection with the death and was released pending further enquiries. The 54-year-old man will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.