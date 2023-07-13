Inspectors call for Greenock’s Victorian-style prison to be replaced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Inspectors call for Greenock’s Victorian-style prison to be replaced

By Press Association
Inspectors have called for Greenock’s 113-year-old prison to be replaced (PA Archive)
Prison inspectors have called for a Victorian-style prison to be replaced after raising concerns about the fabric of building which is more than 100 years old.

HM Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland (HMIPS) visited HMP Greenock, Inverclyde, in March 2023 and while they found “excellent staff and prisoner relationships”, calls have been made for a new prison estate to be built in a similar locality.

Last year, Scotland’s chief inspector of prisons, Wendy Sinclair-Gieben told MSPs that HMIPS may consider closing the 113-year-old facility if there are no improvements in the health and safety of the estate.

Staff at the prison were praised for their “heart-warming” examples of going the extra mile for prisoners in a caring and compassionate manner.

One prisoner said support provided by a particular member of staff had saved their life.

Inspectors noted there had been a “pro-active” approach to health and safety with significant attempts to address historic issues of dampness in cells which had taken about 45 out of commission.

The number of cells out of use had “reduced considerably”, the report stated, but it was “too soon” to assess the long term impact of improvement works.

The report noted no robust solutions had been found for issues including the leak-prone roof, kitchen ventilation and flooring.

Investment into securing these improvements was promised during the last visit, inspectors said.

HMP Greenock was also praised for its work with the NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde health board, which delivers healthcare at the prison.

But inspectors found there was an insufficient range and number of work opportunities available at the prison and that the learning centre was under utilised.

The report concluded: “We are pleased that there were many positive findings to record from our inspection of HMP Greenock.

“Undoubtedly, their key asset is the compassionate caring staff, and the excellent relationships they have developed with prisoners.

“However, despite the welcome investment that has been made by the SPS over the years, for example, on a more modern visits room, HMP Greenock remains a Victorian prison ill-suited to the demands of a modern prison system.

“There is still a compelling case for securing a modern replacement prison, preferably in the same locality.

“That might support a seamless transition of staff, and the excellent prison culture they have developed, into a prison designed for the 21st century and geared up to provide appropriate opportunities more easily for work and rehabilitative activity.”

HMP Greenock received its first prisoners in August 1910, during the reign of King George V – Queen Victoria’s grandson.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “This report highlights many areas of good practice, including outstanding examples of care and compassion shown by staff, and their excellent relationships with those in our care, as well as praise for our NHS and community partners.

“While we recognise there is more to do on progression, infrastructure, and work opportunities for those in custody, it is pleasing to see recognition for work made to address areas of dampness, and our plans for significant investment in improvements over the next three years.”