New night bus service to launch in Glasgow, company boss reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

New night bus service to launch in Glasgow, company boss reveals

By Press Association
McGill’s buses have revealed pans to launch a night bus service (Alamy/PA)
McGill’s buses have revealed pans to launch a night bus service (Alamy/PA)

The head of a Scottish bus company has confirmed it will launch a new Glasgow night bus service at the end of the month after a rival announced it was withdrawing services.

Ralph Roberts, chief executive of McGill’s Buses, confirmed the business will launch the night service, after First Bus said it would be cancelling 11 night services at the end of July.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, he said the night routes would include Glasgow City centre to Paisley corridor, Bellahouston and Cardonald.

Other routes include Govan corridor out to Drumoyne to Renfrew and Paisley, as well as Easterhouse to Alexandra Parade, and finally a route that covers Pollok and Nitshill.

Mr Roberts told the BBC: “It’s the workers that really struggle to get back from their shift.

“These workers tend to be on zero-hour contracts or are low-paid, so they struggle to pay for things like taxis and, if they haven’t got access to a car, they’re really stuck.

“That means they can’t take up employment opportunities – the bus is crucial for these things.”

He added: “Our first priority is to try and serve our day-time customers in the areas that we serve.”

Earlier this week, Duncan Cameron, chief executive of First Bus, suggested bar staff could be trained as bus drivers and could work both jobs on the same shift.

However, Mr Roberts was not keen on the idea.

He said: “I’m pretty sure if pub workers got the correct training they could drive a bus but it takes more than a driving licence to make a bus driver.

“There is a lot of responsibility there and you really need to be doing it as your sole job in order to be the best you can be at it.”

Mr Roberts said the two jobs require a “different range of skills” and that the night service can be “boisterous”.

He added: “We wouldn’t be going down that road, we will be using our own staff for this.”

On Wednesday, 16 SNP MSPs representing the Glasgow area, including the First Minister and former first minister, wrote to the First Bus CEO, asking for him to reconsider his decision.

In their letter, they said: “Ultimately, cancelling the night bus service will come as a devastating clow to many of the constituents and businesses we represent.

“We urge you to reconsider your decision to cancel the night bus service.”

McGill’s have been in talks with Glasgow City Council ahead of launching the new service.

Glasgow City Council was contacted for comment.