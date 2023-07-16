Girl, four, dies after being found unresponsive By Press Association July 16 2023, 4.49pm Share Girl, four, dies after being found unresponsive Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4561828/girl-four-dies-after-being-found-unresponsive/ Copy Link Police are investigating (David Cheskin/PA) A four-year-old girl has died after being found unresponsive at a property in Dumfries and Galloway. Emergency services were called to the scene in Stranraer at around 6.10am on Sunday. The child was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Police are treating the death as “unexplained” and an investigation is under way. A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 6.10am on Sunday, July 16, officers were called to a report of an unresponsive child at an address on Eastwood Avenue, Stranraer. “Emergency services attended and the four-year-old girl was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later. “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.”