Woman, 83, dies after fire breaks out in Glasgow flat

An elderly woman has died after a fire broke out at a flat in the south of Glasgow.

The 83-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on Annandale Street, Govanhill.

The fire in the ground-floor flat is not being treated as suspicious.

David Murdoch is the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s local senior officer for Glasgow.

He said: “We were alerted at 5.14pm on Sunday July 16, to reports of an alarm actuating from a property on Annandale Street, Glasgow.

“Operations control mobilised three fire appliances to the area and firefighters extinguished the fire affecting a ground floor flat of a four-storey tenement building.

“Sadly, an 83-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts are very much with her family, friends and the wider community at this difficult time.”

He continued: “A joint investigation alongside Police Scotland was carried out and the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 5.40pm on Sunday 16 July, we were called to a report of a fire at a property on Annandale Street, Glasgow.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished.”