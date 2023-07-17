Restaurant chain which serves New York style pizza slices to launch in Glasgow

The owner of a pizza chain has revealed he started his business by selling his trainer collection as he prepares to open his first Glasgow outlet.

Civerinos will open up shop in Finnieston this September after expanding to four premises in Edinburgh.

Michele Civiera financed his first venue in 2016 by selling rare trainers he had built up for years, including a pair of coveted original Nike Air Jordans.

Civerinos is known for its New York-style bars which sell pizza by the slice and is now targeting a £10 million turnover.

As well as the Glasgow outlet, a Civerinos food truck will be touring around the UK.

Mr Civiera said: “We will become a national brand in the next few years, and the best way to do that is to build demand by making sure more people have the chance to try our pizza.

“Eventually, we’ll have venues in almost every student town and city across the UK, but our food truck is going to blaze a trail for us first.

“Everywhere I go, I see people wearing our T-shirts. We want to build a movement of people who have a great attitude, enjoy good times and good music, and love big, tasty slices of NY-style pizza.”

Civerinos is known for its New York style bars where pizza is served in slices (Handout/PA)

The restauranteur said the £10,000 he raised from his shoe collection went towards his first pizza oven and dough mixer.

He added: “There’s a gap in the market. There are loads of amazing pizza places, but our NY-style pizzas combined with our overall vibe and attitude brings something new to the table.

“We’re proud of what we’ve achieved so far, and we’re incredibly excited for what’s coming next. We are growing, and we have big ambitions.

“It’s been a challenging time thanks to the pandemic, Brexit, the supply chain crisis, and everything else that’s been thrown at the hospitality industry, but now we’re stronger than ever.

“We’ve learned a lot and we’re ready to go.”