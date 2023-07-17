Police divers continue search for 15-year-old boy swept away in river

Police divers are searching for a 15-year-old boy who was swept away in a river on Saturday.

Liam Buchan, from Dundee, was with family and friends at the river North Esk near Edzell, Angus, at about 4.45pm when he got into difficulty in the water.

A major search was launched involving a helicopter, police, fire, ambulance and coastguard services.

Police Scotland said in a statement on Monday afternoon: “Despite extensive efforts, the rescue was unsuccessful due to the challenging conditions and Liam remains missing.”

Mountain rescue teams and police divers are searching for Liam Buchan (Police Scotland/PA)

Inspector Grant McGaughay said: “Search activity continued into Saturday evening (and) throughout the day on Sunday.

“Police Scotland’s mountain rescue team and the Tayside mountain rescue teams continue to search the River Esk (on Monday), while specialist officers from Police Scotland dive and marine unit are also assisting in the search for Liam.

“Officers are also supporting Liam’s family at this difficult time and keeping them updated as our search continues.”

“Liam’s family and would like to thank all agencies involved in the search and the local community in Edzell for the support they have shown so far.

“They would also like to warn persons not suitably trained or equipped not put themselves in danger in the search for Liam.”