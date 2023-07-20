Records of lighthouse keepers who mysteriously vanished go online

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Records of lighthouse keepers who mysteriously vanished go online

By Press Association
The records of 1,000 lightkeepers across Scotland have been released online (NRS/PA)
The records of 1,000 lightkeepers across Scotland have been released online (NRS/PA)

The official record showing the mysterious disappearance of three lighthouse keepers more than 100 years ago is available to see online for the first time.

An extract from the Lightkeepers’ Register from 1900 shows an entry stating “disappeared on or about 15 December 1900” regarding the three men who went missing during a storm at Eilean Mor in the Western Isles, or Outer Hebrides.

The three keepers of the Flannan Isles, which lie about 21 miles off the coast of Lewis, were: James Ducat, 43, Donald MacArthur, 40, and Thomas Marshall, 28, They disappeared on December 15 1900.

Relief was sent after news had reached the Northern Lighthouse Board but by the time it arrived on December 26, it was too late.

The records of the people who worked for the Northern Lighthouse Board have been put online (NRS/PA)

An investigation concluded the men had drowned having been swept out to sea in the storm but their bodies were never found.

The mystery surrounding the men continues more than a century on and theories as to what may have happened include murder, abduction by foreign spies or a more supernatural explanation.

Their disappearance has been interpreted many ways over the years, with the tale being a focus of the 2018 film The Vanishing, starring Gerard Butler.

Now, the document from the time has been released by the National Records of Scotland (NRS), via the genealogy website, ScotlandsPeople.

More than 2,000 new scans of records from the Northern Lighthouse Board give details of more than 1,300 lightkeepers, working in 92 lighthouses between 1837 and 1921 all across Scotland.

They also include Bell Rock, the world’s oldest working sea-washed lighthouse.

Keepers worked long days and nights maintaining light and fog signals, as well as cleaning and ensuring the upkeep of isolated stations in harsh conditions.

They could be isolated from family and friends for long periods, living in cramped spaces often with only basic hygiene facilities.

Jocelyn Grant, NRS outreach and learning archivist, said: “The last lighthouse was automated in 1998 and these records shine a light on the working lives of over 1,300 men in a profession that has now mostly passed into history.

“The Northern Lighthouse Board records are frequently requested by visitors to our buildings. If your ancestor worked in a Scottish lighthouse, there’s a good chance you will find them here.”