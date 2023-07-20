CalMac announces extended cancellations on Ardrossan-Campeltown route

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CalMac announces extended cancellations on Ardrossan-Campeltown route

By Press Association
CalMac has cancelled further services on a popular route (PA)
A ferry operator has announced further cancellations over the next month for one of its key services.

CalMac’s popular Ardrossan-Campbeltown service, which was due to resume next Thursday, will remain cancelled up to and including August 24.

CalMac said the MV Hebridean Isles which is responsible for taking passengers between Ardrossan and Campbeltown is still out of service due to unsuccessful attempts to fix manoeuvrability issues with the vessel.

MV Alfred will continue operating between Ardrossan and Brodick alongside MV Caledonian Isles.

CalMac has struggled to run all its services because of reliability issues with its fleet (John Linton/PA)

MV Isle of Arran will continue to operate with MV Finlaggan as part of a two-vessel service to Islay.

CalMac confirmed affected customers with bookings will be contacted to make them aware of the further cancellations.

Robert Morrison, operations director for CalMac, said: “Unfortunately, despite extensive sea and berthing trials, the issues which are affecting the vessel’s manoeuvrability are still apparent.

“For this reason, we are not currently in a position where the Hebridean Isles can return to service.

“This is very disappointing news, and I apologise to our customers and communities.

“We have started a detailed review of options for further investigation and maintenance, and the outcome of this review will be discussed internally as a matter of priority. Further updates will be provided when available.

“Our team is continuing to work hard to do whatever we can to minimise disruption and vessel deployment plans beyond August 25 will remain under review based on the wider network needs.”