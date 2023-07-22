Two injured and man arrested after ‘car crashes through living room’ in Fife By Press Association July 22 2023, 10.02am Share Two injured and man arrested after ‘car crashes through living room’ in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4578814/two-injured-and-man-arrested-after-car-crashes-through-living-room-in-fife/ Copy Link Two people have been injured and a man arrested after a car allegedly crashed through a living room window in Fife on Friday (Andrew Milligan/PA) Two people have been injured and a man arrested after a car allegedly crashed into a house, police have confirmed. A 67-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a Vauxhall Corsa allegedly crashed through his living room at around 7.50pm on Friday in Glenrothes, Fife. He is in a stable condition. A 67-year-old woman was also at the home, though she is uninjured. An 18-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, was also taken to hospital for treatment where she was subsequently released. The driver of the car, an 18-year-old man, was uninjured. Police Scotland say he has been arrested and charged with an alleged road traffic offence. He has been released on condition to appear at court at a later date and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal. Officers remained at the scene on Saturday.