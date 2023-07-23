Motorcyclist, 30, dies after crash in Perthshire

A 30-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash in Perthshire on Saturday.

The man was riding his Yamaha motorbike northbound on the A93 between Bridge of Cally and the Spittal of Glenshee when he was involved in a crash with a Peugeot 2008 and a Ford Ranger at around 1.25pm.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed.

The 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither of the drivers in the other vehicles required treatment.

Sergeant Brian McEwen, of the Tayside road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died in this crash.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who may have information that could help to get in touch.

“In particular, we are asking those driving in the area around the time of the crash, or anyone with dashcam footage that could assist, to please contact us.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 with reference number 1699 of July 22.”