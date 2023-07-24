Body found in search for boy, 15, swept away in river

A body has been found in the search for a 15-year-old boy who was swept away by a river in Angus.

Liam Buchan, from Dundee, went missing on July 17 after getting into difficulty in the River Esk near Edzell.

Around 1.30am on Monday, 24 July, a body was recovered from the River North Esk, near Edzell. Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of Liam Buchan, 15, reported missing from the area, has been informed. pic.twitter.com/NUXjo3g7Ee — Police Scotland Tayside (@PSOSTayside) July 24, 2023

A major search was subsequently launched, involving a helicopter, police, fire, ambulance and Coastguard services.

A body was found in the river in the early hours of Monday morning, police confirmed.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but Liam’s family have been made aware.

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.