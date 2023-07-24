Seven-year-old boy in hospital after crash

A seven-year-old boy is in hospital after being hit by a car in the Highlands.

Police Scotland said he was struck on Thornbush Road, Inverness, at about 11.40am on Sunday.

He was taken to the city’s Raigmore Hospital before being transferred to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh for further treatment.

Road Policing officers are appealing for information following a serious crash involving a child pedestrian and a white Kia Sportage in Inverness. The incident happened on Thornbush Road, Inverness, around 11.40am on Sunday, 23 July, 2023. Read more:https://t.co/22QDIqDxuW pic.twitter.com/YTDXLgc4QU — Police Scotland Highland & Islands (@PSOSHighland) July 24, 2023

The road was closed for more than eight hours, reopening at 7.55pm.

Police Sergeant David Miller said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area around this time and may have seen what happened.

“I am also appealing for anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 1394 of 23 July 2023.”