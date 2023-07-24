Man in critical condition in hospital after alleged murder bid

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after an alleged attempt on his life.

The 26-year-old was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after the alleged attempted murder in Paisley, Renfrewshire, on Sunday.

Police Scotland said the incident happened at about 5.30pm at a flat on Maxwellton Street.

The force said he sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Detectives are appealing for information following an attempted murder in Paisley on Sunday, 23 July. — Police Scotland Renfrewshire & Inverclyde (@PSOSRenfInver) July 24, 2023

Two men, aged 24 and 25, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Nicola Wake said: “A man has been seriously injured as a result of this incident and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and may have seen or heard anything to get in touch.

“Our investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing and officers are carrying out inquiries in the area.

“We believe this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider public but anyone with concerns should speak to officers.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera footage from the area around this time.”

Police Scotland can be contacted via 101 or information can be passed anonymously to charity Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.