Union to protest against job cuts at Glasgow museums

A union has arranged demonstrations outside two Glasgow museums over the next fortnight to protest against job cuts.

Unison claims Glasgow Life intends to cut 37 posts in the city’s museums and collections department to save £1.5 million.

Glasgow Life has responded saying more than half of the posts are already vacant and it is working with the union where filled posts are affected.

Unison said behind-the-scenes roles such as curators, conservators, technicians, outreach and learning assistants, collections staff and positions involving photography, editorial and design are all under threat.

It argues the loss of these specialist staff will result in a diminished public experience, empty exhibitions spaces and “stagnant” galleries.

Glasgow Life said in turn the planned savings will ensure no existing services, programmes or events will be lost entirely.

A Unison branch spokesperson said: “Unison demands Glasgow councillors stand up for our museums, not pass on the funding attacks from the Scottish and UK Governments.

“We call on Glasgow City councillors to reverse these devastating cuts to our museums and collections.

“Our museums and collections are world renowned and internationally lauded. They need to be protected and cherished.”

The protests are planned to be held at the Burrell Collection, Pollock Park on Saturday July 29 and at the Gallery of Modern Art on Queen Street on Saturday August 5. Both protests will start at noon.

A Glasgow Life spokesperson said: “Glasgow’s museums and collections receive careful and considered care and this is going to continue.

“The savings Glasgow Life is making this year add up to around 9% of the annual service fee the charity receives from Glasgow City Council and ensure we will not have to close any venues.

“More than half of the Glasgow Life Museums posts affected by these savings measures are currently vacant. We are currently working closely with staff and unions to work through what this will mean for individual members of staff.

“Wherever possible, we have identified ways of making savings by reducing, rather than losing, Glasgow Life services, programmes and events, retaining the potential to rebuild them in the future.”

Both the UK and Scottish Governments have been approached for comment.