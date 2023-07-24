Motorcyclist killed in crash near Glencoe named by police

Police have named a motorcyclist killed in a crash near Glencoe at the weekend.

Ross James Dominick, 35, from Johnstone, died in a collision on the A82 on Sunday.

Police were called to the road’s junction with the Buachaille Etive Beag car park in Glen Coe at around noon.

Mr Dominick, who had been driving a BMW motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a Mazda CX5 also involved in the collision was arrested and charged by police.

The 52-year-old was released on an undertaking to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Police are still appealing for more information from the public about the crash.

Inspector Scott Deans, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Ross’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we would ask anyone with information which has not yet been passed to police to contact us on 101 quoting 1435 of July 23.”