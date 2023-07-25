Probe into woman’s hospital death to begin next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Probe into woman’s hospital death to begin next month

By Press Association
A preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place at Dundee Sheriff Court next month (Jane Barlow/PA)
A preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place at Dundee Sheriff Court next month (Jane Barlow/PA)

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the death of a woman taken to hospital to deliver her baby who died in utero is set to start next month.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has lodged a first notice, beginning the FAI process in the death of Jacqui Hunter.

Ms Hunter was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee in May 2020 to deliver her baby, who was found to have died in utero the day before.

She died from obstetrics complications.

A preliminary hearing for the FAI has been set for August 23 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The Crown Office has said the probe will look into the circumstances of Ms Hunter’s death, including the care and treatment received at the hospital and nearby Lochee Medical Practice, and to establish if her death could have been avoided.

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations at the COPFS, said: “The death of Jacqui Hunter occurred in circumstances giving rise to significant public concern and as such a discretionary fatal accident inquiry will be held.

“The lodging of the first notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the sheriff.

“Jacqui Hunter’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”