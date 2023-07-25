Lady Hoy sees difference new technology is making in eye care for kids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lady Hoy sees difference new technology is making in eye care for kids

By Press Association
Optician Michael O’Kane, his daughter Sophie, Lady Sarra Hoy and consultant neonatologist Professor Ben Stenson (Specsavers/PA)
Optician Michael O’Kane, his daughter Sophie, Lady Sarra Hoy and consultant neonatologist Professor Ben Stenson (Specsavers/PA)

Lady Sarra Hoy has visited the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh in her role as ambassador for a children’s charity to witness the difference cutting-edge equipment is making in improving neonatal care.

The one-time lawyer and wife of Olympic medal-winning cyclist Sir Chris Hoy was given a demonstration of how a new piece of equipment called a PanoCam is being used in the hospital’s neonatal unit to examine the eyes of children born prematurely.

Babies born too soon are at high risk of retinopathy, which can cause blindness, and need their eyes checked regularly due to rapid changes in organ development which can put them under stress.

The PanoCam scanner, which was paid for through a fundraiser in Specsavers stores across Scotland, provides a quicker and safer way to examine their eyes.

Lady Hoy, who was visiting the hospital in her role as ambassador for Bliss, which supports families with babies born premature or sick, watched as consultant neonatologist Professor Ben Stenson examined Sophie O’Kane, who was born at just 24 weeks.

“As a parent on the neonatal unit, it’s so frightening to see your baby undergo lots of invasive procedures which can be really stressful for them when they’re so tiny,” said Lady Hoy, whose gave birth to son Callum 29 weeks into her pregnancy.

“This equipment – together with the support that Bliss are providing to families thanks to Specsavers’ incredible fundraising – will make such a difference to babies and their families.”

Mercedes Perez-Botella, director of midwifery at NHS Lothian, said: “Retinopathy is a prevalent problem for babies who are born prematurely, and we hope that this new equipment will help our neonatal doctors to promptly identify any deterioration in the baby’s retina and act accordingly to prevent damage.

“I am sure parents will also welcome this addition to our resources as it will provide them with extra reassurance about the high level of care their babies will get while in the neonatal unit.”