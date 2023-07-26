Murder inquiry launched after 29-year-old found dead

Police have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a man in Glasgow.

Officers found the body of Kyle Zybilowicz, 29, at a property at Dumbreck Court in the south side of the city at about 12.30pm on Monday.

Police Scotland said following a post-mortem examination on Tuesday his death is being treated as murder and his next of kin have been made aware.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and inquiries are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Sharp said: “Our thoughts are with Kyle’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation and extensive inquiries are ongoing at this time.

“Officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area and door-to-door inquiries are also being carried out.

“I am keen to speak to anyone with any private CCTV, dashcam or any other footage that they think would assist the enquiry.

“We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.

“It is vital that we find out more about what has happened as soon as we can and I would urge anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible.

“I am appealing to the community to get in touch with us with any information they have. No matter how insignificant it might seem, please pass it on to officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to either call Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers where information can be given anonymously on 0800 555 111.