Biker killed in Perthshire crash identified

Police have named a motorcyclist who died in a crash in Perthshire at the weekend.

Mitchell Peter Lloyd, 30, from Derbyshire, was involved in a collision while driving north on a Yamaha motorbike on the A93 between Bridge of Cally and the Spittal of Glenshee at around 1.25pm on Saturday.

Two other vehicles, a Peugeot 2008 and a Ford Ranger, were also involved but no-one else was injured.

Emergency services attended and Mr Lloyd was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have asked for privacy at this time.

Sergeant Brian McEwen said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Lloyd’s family and friends at this difficult time for them.

“Our inquiries into the crash are ongoing and we are asking for anyone who can assist who has not already spoken to officers to come forward.”

Anyone with information not already passed to officers is urged to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1699 of July 22.