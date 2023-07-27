Man in court on murder charge over death of 29-year-old in Glasgow

A 33-year-old has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Glasgow.

An investigation was launched after 29-year-old Kyle Zybilowicz was found dead at a property in the city’s Dumbreck Court on Monday.

Darren McDade faced Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday accused of his murder.

Kyle Zybilowicz, 29, was found dead on Monday (Police Scotland/PA)

He is also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He entered no plea and was remanded in custody.

McDade will appear at court again within the next eight days.