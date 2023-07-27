Man in court on murder charge over death of 29-year-old in Glasgow By Press Association July 27 2023, 5.32pm Share Man in court on murder charge over death of 29-year-old in Glasgow Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4593856/man-in-court-on-murder-charge-over-death-of-29-year-old-in-glasgow/ Copy Link Darren McDade faced Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday accused of murder (PA) A 33-year-old has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Glasgow. An investigation was launched after 29-year-old Kyle Zybilowicz was found dead at a property in the city’s Dumbreck Court on Monday. Darren McDade faced Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday accused of his murder. Kyle Zybilowicz, 29, was found dead on Monday (Police Scotland/PA) He is also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice. He entered no plea and was remanded in custody. McDade will appear at court again within the next eight days.