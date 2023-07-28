Road in Dundee closed as police investigate ‘unexplained’ death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Road in Dundee closed as police investigate ‘unexplained’ death

By Press Association
A major road in Dundee has been closed following discovery of a woman’s body (PA)
A Dundee road has been closed while police investigate the “unexplained” death of a 28-year-old woman.

The A90 Kingsway was closed last night in both directions between the Coupar Angus interchange and the Strathmartine roundabout.

Emergency services attended the scene of a crash near the Clepington roundabout at about 11.09pm on Thursday.

Traffic Scotland last night announced the road was closed due to a “serious collision”.

A spokesperson said: “The A90 Kingsway is closed in both directions between Coupar Angus interchange and Strathmartine roundabout due to a serious collision.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.35pm on Thursday July 27, police were called to the A90 Kingsway West in Dundee, near McAlpine Road, following the recovery of the body of a 28-year-old woman.

“Next of kin have been made aware and the death is being treated as unexplained, pending further inquiries. The road remains closed as the investigation continues.

“Anyone who was in the area on the night of Thursday July 27 and has any information, or possible dashcam footage, is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident 4314 of July 27 2023.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “Our sympathies are with family and friends at this time.

“As police investigations into this incident are on-going, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time, however, as part of standard policy, officials will meet with Police Scotland and operating companies to obtain more detailed information on this incident.”