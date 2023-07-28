Man in court after £500,000 of herbal cannabis seized

A 34-year-old man is due in court after police seized £500,000 of herbal cannabis from a van in South Lanarkshire.

Acting on a tip, officers stopped a Ford Transit on the M74 near Lesmahagow on Thursday evening.

A search of the vehicle revealed 90 kilograms of the drug, with an estimated street value of £500,000.

The man was arrested and charged and is due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective Superintendent Craig Willison, from Police Scotland’s organised crime unit, said: “This is a significant recovery and I would like to take the opportunity to commend the excellent work of our road policing colleagues who carried out the stop and allowed us to carry out our inquiries.

“This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Police Scotland is committed to using every tool and tactic at our disposal to prevent the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in our local communities.

“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”