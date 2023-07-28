Council takes ‘unusual decision’ to close school after hole found in playground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council takes ‘unusual decision’ to close school after hole found in playground

By Press Association
Staff and children at Brunstane Primary in Edinburgh will be relocated when the new term starts, after Edinburgh City Council revealed a ‘small hole’ has been found in the playground (Ian West/PA)
A primary school is being closed a “precaution” after a hole was found in the playground near to the building.

Edinburgh City Council leaders said Brunstane Primary School would now remain closed while further investigations are carried out, with staff and pupils to be relocated elsewhere when the new term starts in August.

Joan Griffiths, the council’s convener for education, children and families, accepted the decision was “highly unusual” but stressed closing the school for further investigations was a “precaution which hasn’t been taken lightly”

It comes after planned works at the school were said to have revealed issues with the ground conditions – including the “small hole” in the playground

The school site contains historic coal mine workings, with the council now working closely with the Coal Authority to determine the cause and extent of the problem.

Teaching staff and children, including youngsters at the nursery, will begin the new term elsewhere, with nursery children to attend the Moffat Early Years Campus.

With the site also housing the Magdalene Community Centre, alternative venues are also being considered for the community groups who use that building.

Ms Griffiths said: “This is highly unusual but I know parents, carers and the local community will fully understand why we had to take this decision to close the school as a precaution which hasn’t been taken lightly.

“The expert advice we have received from independent engineers is that the site should remain closed until further investigative work has identified the exact nature of the problem.

“We’ll be working closely with the Coal Authority to establish what has caused this and what the next steps are so we can reopen the site.”

She added: “I know this news will be disappointing for everyone affected by the closures, however, it is the most sensible solution given what has happened.

“Our education officers are working closely with the school and other council teams to identify suitable schools so learning and teaching can continue for our young people.”

With schools in Edinburgh due to return on August 16, she said parents and carers for children would be updated, adding that the council “will do everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum”.