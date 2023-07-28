Killer jailed for life over hammer attack on disabled man

A 26-year-old man has been given a life sentence for murdering a disabled man with a hammer.

Stephen Thomson will serve a minimum of 20 years for the murder of 60-year-old Peter Morgan at his home in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, in November 2021.

Emergency services were called to the property in Sikeside Street where Mr Morgan was found seriously injured. He was taken to hospital where he died a few days later.

Stephen Thomson has been handed a minimum jail term of 20 years (Police Scotland/PA)

Thomson was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow this week having being tried and found guilty of murder in June.

Detective Sergeant Mark Nelson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Morgan at this difficult time for them.

“I hope the fact Thomson has now been sentenced will provide some kind of closure.

“I would like to thank the public for their assistance while our investigation was carried out.”