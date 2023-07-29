Man charged after police pursuit ends with car hitting building

A man has been charged after a police pursuit ended with a car crashing into a building in Glasgow.

Police Scotland were alerted to a speeding vehicle on the M8 motorway in Glasgow at about 3am on Saturday, with officers led on a pursuit.

The car eventually crashed into a building on Duke Street, in the Dennistoun area of the city, but no injuries were reported.

The man, 31, was arrested and charged and will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court in December.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 3.05am on Friday, 28 July, 2023 officers were involved with a pursuit of a vehicle which was speeding on the M8 in Glasgow.

“A short time later the car collided with a premises on Duke Street.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday December 6.”