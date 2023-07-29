Youth arrested in connection with death of man in Glasgow By Press Association July 29 2023, 1.05pm Share Youth arrested in connection with death of man in Glasgow Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4597606/youth-arrested-in-connection-with-death-of-man-in-glasgow/ Copy Link Officers were called to the scene at 4.30pm on Friday (David Cheskin/PA) An 18-year-old youth has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Glasgow. Police were called to Stravanan Road in the Castlemilk area of the city at 4.30pm on Friday, following reports of a man with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a man with serious injuries in the Stravanan Road area of Glasgow shortly after 4.30pm on Friday, 28 July. “The man has been pronounced dead at the scene. “An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”