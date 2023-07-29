Man charged following death of 21-year-old in south of Glasgow

An 18-year-old has been charged following the death of a man in the south of Glasgow.

Ryan Willcox, 21, died in an incident in Castlemilk on Friday evening.

Police were called to Stravanan Road around 4.30pm following reports of a man with serious injuries.

Detectives said the death is being treated as suspicious and a murder inquiry is ongoing.

An 18-year-old man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Ryan Wilcox, died at the scene of an incident on Stravanan Road in Castlemilk (Police Scotland/handout)

Detective inspector Stuart Gillies said: “Our thoughts are very much with Ryan’s family and friends at what is a very difficult time, and they are being provided with support by specialist officers.

“We believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community.

“We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation and extensive enquiries are ongoing at this time.

“I understand that this is an upsetting incident for the local community and I would urge anyone with concerns to speak to one of our officers.”