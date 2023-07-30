Murder inquiry launched after woman, 27, dies in Falkirk crash

Police have launched a murder investigation following a fatal crash in Falkirk, saying it is “imperative” they find the occupants of a black Mercedes involved in the incident.

A 27-year-old woman who was driving a silver Vauxhall Vectra died in the crash on the B902 New Carron Road at about 6.10pm on Saturday.

Two other people – a 22-year-old man who was her passenger and a 39-year-old man driving a black Volkswagen Tiguan – were hurt in the crash.

Police say the collision happened after a Mercedes C-Class pursued the Vauxhall onto New Carron Road.

Before this, there had been an “altercation” involving the occupants of the two vehicles on Foundry Street in Falkirk.

A murder inquiry has been launched following a fatal crash in Falkirk. Read more – https://t.co/2elecBoaX7 pic.twitter.com/MWgFp67aVz — Police Scotland Forth Valley (@PSOSForthValley) July 30, 2023

Those in the Mercedes fled the scene after the crash.

Detective Inspector Hazel Reid said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman at this very difficult time.

“We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation and extensive enquiries are ongoing at this time.

“It is imperative we trace the occupants of the black Mercedes who fled the scene.

“We believe this vehicle has pursued the Vauxhall in a dangerous fashion, resulting in a crash with the Volkswagen Tiguan.”

She continued: “Officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area and door-to-door inquiries are also being carried out.

“I am keen to speak to anyone with any private CCTV, dashcam or any other footage they think would assist the enquiry.

“We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.

“It is vital that we find out more about what has happened as soon as we can and I would urge anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible, no matter how insignificant it might seem.”