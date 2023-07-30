Woman charged after elderly man died following dog incident near Erskine Bridge

A woman has been arrested and charged following an incident where an elderly man died after allegedly being knocked down by a dog.

Police said the woman was charged with an offence in relation to being in charge of an animal, rather than in connection with the 84-year-old man’s death.

The incident took place on May 22, on the Forth and Clyde canal path near the Erskine Bridge in West Dunbartonshire.

The man, who was walking with a boy, was allegedly knocked to the ground by a dog.

He later became unwell and died on June 5 after treatment in hospital.

Police Scotland said a 31-year-old woman has now been arrested and charged.

She was released and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.