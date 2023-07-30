Woman charged after elderly man died following dog incident near Erskine Bridge By Press Association July 30 2023, 6.18pm Share Woman charged after elderly man died following dog incident near Erskine Bridge Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4599517/woman-charged-after-elderly-man-died-following-dog-incident-near-erskine-bridge/ Copy Link The incident took place near the Erskine Bridge (Mark Runnacles/PA) A woman has been arrested and charged following an incident where an elderly man died after allegedly being knocked down by a dog. Police said the woman was charged with an offence in relation to being in charge of an animal, rather than in connection with the 84-year-old man’s death. The incident took place on May 22, on the Forth and Clyde canal path near the Erskine Bridge in West Dunbartonshire. The man, who was walking with a boy, was allegedly knocked to the ground by a dog. He later became unwell and died on June 5 after treatment in hospital. Police Scotland said a 31-year-old woman has now been arrested and charged. She was released and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.