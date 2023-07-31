Schools in Scotland have reported 88 sewage leaks since 2019 – figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Schools in Scotland have reported 88 sewage leaks since 2019 – figures

By Press Association
Local authorities have reported 88 sewage leaks since 2019 (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)
Sewage has leaked into Scottish schools 88 times since 2019, according to figures obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

The freedom of information (FOI) data showed that 11 local authorities reported the sewage spills, including 26 leaks in South Lanarkshire, 15 in Renfrewshire, 14 in Stirling and 11 in the Highlands.

Meanwhile, five each were reported in Aberdeen, Argyll and Bute and in West Lothian, three in East Ayrshire, two in the Borders and one each in Clackmannanshire and East Renfrewshire.

Angus Council, the Western Isles, Perth and Kinross and Moray Council did not provide responses.

Scottish Liberal Democrats Autumn Conference
Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton (Lesley Martin/PA)

According to the data, all incidents in South Lanarkshire occurred in primary schools, while in Renfrewshire, one school had the same pipe burst into a kitchen three times in the space of a few weeks, while another school in the region logged concerns of dirty water from sewage seeping into classrooms.

In the Scottish Borders, the leaks occurred at one primary school with both spillages occurring in the dining area and main kitchen, according to the FOI responses.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have been urging the Scottish Government to overhaul the sewage system after previous FOI data revealed seven health boards reported a total of 196 sewage leaks in hospitals.

And Scottish Water figures showed 14,008 sewage leaks in Scotland in 2022.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Not only did the SNP allow sewage to leak into our waterways more than 14,000 times last year, but it has now emerged that there have been sewage leaks at our schools too.

“This will be worrying news for parents and pupils across Scotland.

“I hope that local authorities will be able to offer assurances that these issues have been addressed and will not happen again.

“The Scottish Government have starved local authorities of the money needed to overhaul aging schools for years.

“They must urgently work to ensure local authorities are properly funded, upgrade Scotland’s Victorian sewage systems and prevent incidents like these.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The maintenance of school infrastructure is the responsibility of individual local authorities.

“Since 2007, the number of schools in good or satisfactory condition has increased from 61% to 90.4% – seeing a 77% reduction in pupils educated in substandard conditions.

“The upcoming £2 billion investment in the school estate through our Learning Estate investment programme (LEIP) is intended to build on that progress.”